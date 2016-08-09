Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Teach a Master Class on Clapping Back

In a new video on Kim Kardashian‘s site, she and BFF Jonathan Cheban decided to school people on the process of clapping back. “I thought it would be so funny if we took you through the process of when we clap back,” she said, chilling on a massive white couch in lingerie, a windbreaker, heels, and possibly nothing else.

First, though, the pair took a detour to discuss what really irks them on social media. “When I feel like someone’s being fake, it’s like the time that I’ll say something, it’s usually really publicly,” Kardashian said. “I personally take the high road most of the time. … I always think, ‘Will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by it in a week? Will I be affected in a month? And in a year? And usually the answer is no.”

But sometimes the answer is a distinct yes, apparently. When Piers Morgan tweeted, “I know the old man’s $50 million in debt, Kim – but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?” after Kardashian posted a nude selfie, she was quick to respond—er, clap back. “hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. thats on some ashley madison type shit #forresearch,” she wrote.

Chloë Grace Moretz also took Kardashian to task for that naked selfie. “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than … just our bodies,” she tweeted. In response, Kardashian just said, “let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo.” Burn.

Last month, another Twitter feud broke out between Moretz and a Kardashian—this time with Khloé Kardashian. When Moretz noted that the world has better things to do than pay attention to the whole Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift “Famous” scandal, writing, “Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world,” Khloé took the clap back to a new level. “Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???” she wrote, alongside a lewd photo.

Cheban said he hates when people claim he doesn’t work—which he very vehemently denied. “The worst ones would be when people are like, ‘Oh, my God, you just don’t do anything! You hang out with Kim all day,'” he said. “No, I’m not, it just looks like it, because that’s what Instagram and Snapchat is there for. You don’t wanna see me working during the day, you don’t wanna see me calling me people; when I’m not, like, on a yacht, I’m, like, literally working.”

Though they didn’t really teach anyone how to clap back in the end, Kardashian did offer some golden words of wisdom: “My tip on clapping back is—do whatever makes you feel good. If you feel like talking shit to someone, go for it,” she said. Duly noted.