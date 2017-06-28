StyleCaster
Kim Kardashian Responds to Fans Who Say She Shaded Beauty Blogger Jackie Aina

by
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kim Kardashian responded on Twitter to allegations that she shaded beauty blogger Jackie Aina. [Teen Vogue]

Gigi Hadid wore a Barbie-inspired pink outfit for her Vogue Eyewear launch. [Vogue]

NARS is under fire after it released its latest statement on animal testing. [Elle UK]

Katy Perry opened up about her ex, Orlando Bloom’s, naked paddle boarding photos. [US Magazine]

Britney Spears shared her killer ab workout on Instagram. [InStyle]

MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Is a Spitting Image of Kanye in New Picture

Here are some tips to keep in mind when picking your new pair of sunglasses this summer. [Bustle]

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed their first son, Jack. [Instagram]

Want to find the best bikini for your body type? Be sure to follow this guide. [PopSugar]

You’ll never guess how much one of Justin Bieber’s Yeezy shoes are selling for on eBay. [Time]

