Kim Kardashian Is Officially Taking Some ‘Much-Needed Time Off’

In a new post on Kim Kardashian’s app, her assistant broke the news we’ve all been suspecting: The reality star indeed plans to continue her hiatus from the outside world for a while. The post, tagged “#StraightUp” and written by Stephanie Sheppard, filled the world in on Kardashian’s status.

“Hey guys, so you may have noticed we haven’t updated the app in a couple weeks,” Sheppard wrote. “Keeks is taking some much needed time off.” That’s not the only thing fans have noticed since Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint just over two weeks ago in Paris—but since the app is subscription-based, Kardashian must have felt as though she had to do something to placate fans.

“But not to worry,” Sheppard continued, “cuz we’ve called upon Kim’s closest friends, fam and yours truly to serve up some exclusives. Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!!”

Sheppard added her gratitude at the end of her little letter: “Thank you so much for your support for my girl,” she wrote.

What, exactly, this means for Kim K fans: We can’t say. But it certainly looks like you won’t be seeing her traipsing around in, say, see-through lingerie and a jean jacket in broad daylight anytime soon. Or—ever again? Only time will tell.