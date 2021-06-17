Here’s Kim’s Opinion of Irina Shayk Before She Started Dating Kanye—& Whether It’s Changed

Fans may be surprised to learn that Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk met before Kanye West dating rumors. In fact, Kim had an opinion of Irina long before she started dating her ex-husband. And it looks like that opinion hasn’t changed.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 17, that Kim and Irina have mutual friends and always liked each other. “They share some mutual friends, and she likes Irina from what she knows,” the insider said. The source also confirmed that Kim “isn’t dating anyone new yet” but has “completely moved on from Kanye” since she filed for divorce from him in February. The insider also noted that Kim “isn’t concerned about him dating other people,” which is why she isn’t bothered by his romance with Irina.

A second source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 16, that Kim approves of Irina and thinks she’s a “great fit” for her ex-husband. “[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” the insider said. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.” The source also claimed that Kanye and Irina’s friends support the romance but “don’t know if this will last or if it’s a fling.” The insider continued, “Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce. The E! personality and the Yeezy founder married in 2014 and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Shayk, for her part, split from ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper—with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea—in 2019 after four years of dating.

News broke of Kanye and Irina’s relationship in June after they were photographed on vacation together in Provence, France. “Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a second source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.” A third source told Us Weekly that Kim knew of Kanye and Irina’s relationship well before the news became public. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider said, adding how she “wouldn’t like” to see her kid’s dad move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

A source also told People in June that Kim supports Kanye and Irina‘s relationship as long as it doesn’t “distract” her estranged husband from their kids. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around,” the insider said. “Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

Another insider also told E! News that Kim “doesn’t mind” Kanye dating other women as long as his relationships don’t “impact” their children. “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all,” the source said. “If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.

Kanye and Irina met in 2010 when she starred in the music video for his song, “Power.” In 2012, she walked the runway in his 2012 Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show. “I consider Kanye West to be one of those rare people that bring new ideas into the world,” Irina told Popsugar at the time. “He brought art into music, and now he is releasing his passion for fashion and I think that it’s absolutely amazing!”