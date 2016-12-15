Kim Kardashian Is Back on Instagram at Last

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Kim Kardashian is back on Instagram—with some twerking, naturally. Thing is, it doesn’t appear that she’s the one doing the twerking, and the three new posts aren’t on her personal Instagram account, but rather on a whole new ‘Gram created specifically for Kimoji products. Apparently, new Kimojis—Kim-centric emojis from her app and related products—drop tomorrow, and she (or her team) really, really wants the world to be kept abreast of such vital info.

Following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who just launched a wildly successful new merch venture known as the Kylie Shop complete with its own Instagram, Kardashian rolled out an Instagram ostensibly dedicated to Kimojis, though so far it just features twerking.

At least one D-list celebrity out there was disappointed by the lackluster return to social media. “I was expecting so much more from your return to social media,” Perez Hilton took it upon himself to comment on the video above. “Ho ho ho, says Santa!” he added to the video below. Classy.

TBD on whether this is a harbinger of what’s to come from Kardashian on IG or if this is just a smokescreen to sell more Kimojis, but we’re betting K.K. is going to lay low for a while longer yet. In the meantime, more Kimojis for all and a chicken in every pot.