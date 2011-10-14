The Kim Kardashian Inspired David’s Bridal Dresses Are Here

Are you obsessed with Kim Kardashian, planning a wedding, and don’t pull in eight figures a year or have a major TV network to shell out the dough for your big day? You’re probably not alone. Luckily, superstar wedding gown designer Vera Wang is here to help. The queen of big budget bridal has teamed up with David’s Bridal to create White by Vera Wang, a line of significantly more affordable dresses.

Since Kim’s wedding smashed E!’s ratings records to the curb (the two-part special had a whopping 10.5 million viewers), it’s no surprise that Kim’s momager and marketing maven Mrs. Kris Jenner knew this was yet another way to bring home the bacon. Vera designed two dresses based on Kim’s custom looks from the big day – and they won’t run you north of 30 grand! In fact, these dresses retail for $1,500 each.

At first I was a little skeptical about this, and surprised that Kim would want hoards of people across America strutting down the aisle in a version of what she wore – but then I realized what a nice gesture it was. Sure, some consider reality stars to be the downfall of society, but many absolutely idolize them. Props to Kim and Vera for bringing this iconic gown to the masses – and I actually think they are cute dresses.