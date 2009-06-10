Kim Kardashian in Lela Rose

Kim Kardashian and momager Kris are in Monte Carlo right now for the 2009 Monte Carlo Television Festival. A far cry from the strapless Herve Leger <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2813/kim-kardashian-the-reason-the-bandage-dress-was-created/AGMAaQM8″ target=”_blank”>bandage dress she was recently photographed in, Kim’s Lela Rose sheath dress with a dramatic disc hem was both elegant and feminine. The circular detailing at the hem reminds me of that incredible one shoulder scalloped Christopher Kane dress (yes, the one that net-a-porter sold out of three times!) that is comprised entirely of stripes and circles intersecting on blocks of organza.

If you want to emulate Kim’s look, you can get the Lela Rose dress on sale at shopbop.com right now.