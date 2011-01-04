Kim Kardashian In Glamour’s Guy Issue, Victoria’s Secret’s 1st Swim Mag!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Terry Tsiolis for Glamour‘s January cover of the “Guy Issue.” She’s wearing a La Perla bra, but being interviewed by Katie Couric. I’m so confused. (Refinery 29)

Victoria’s Secret is taking notes from Sports Illustrated with its first swim catalogue hitting mailboxes (how retro!) tomorrow. Candice Swanepoel is on the cover, click the link for a zexy video. (People)

Paz de la Huerta is half naked shot by Theo Wenners for the winter issue of Paper Magazine. Anyone shocked? (FGR)

Anna Dello Russo has 4,000 pairs of shoes. Also, she doesn’t grocery shop, saying, “Supermarket? I don’t go to the supermarket! I’d rather buy clothes. Clothes are my religion.” Anna Dello Russo, she’s just like us! (Vogue UK)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET



RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Delicious Louis Vuitton special shoes http://twitpic.com/3n0rvw Indeed.

RT @fuggirls Whoever scheduled the Grammys for right in the middle of Fashion Week is clearly trying to kill us. -H Mean, just mean music industry.

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV [Jane Keltner deValle] Not flattered by prison inmate fan mail. But with all that time on their hands, they used it to write to you instead of the board of appeals!

RT @derekblasberg At breakfast today I overheard a girl call her ex-boyfriend a “TOOL DE FORCE,” which I thought was the most amazing thing I had ever heard. Love witty NYers.

RT @Terry_World Terry Richardson Photo: DESIRE IS A DIAMOND RING ON THE FINGER OF ETERNITY http://tumblr.com/xzg16xf48f So deep TR.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Beyonce, Freida Pinto, Gerard Butler, Patrick Dempsey, Diane Kruger and Jane Fonda ALL appear in this L’Oreal video.

