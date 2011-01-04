Kim Kardashian In Glamour’s Guy Issue, Victoria’s Secret’s 1st Swim Mag!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Kim Kardashian was photographed by Terry Tsiolis for Glamour‘s January cover of the “Guy Issue.” She’s wearing a La Perla bra, but being interviewed by Katie Couric. I’m so confused. (Refinery 29)
- Victoria’s Secret is taking notes from Sports Illustrated with its first swim catalogue hitting mailboxes (how retro!) tomorrow. Candice Swanepoel is on the cover, click the link for a zexy video. (People)
- Paz de la Huerta is half naked shot by Theo Wenners for the winter issue of Paper Magazine. Anyone shocked? (FGR)
- Anna Dello Russo has 4,000 pairs of shoes. Also, she doesn’t grocery shop, saying, “Supermarket? I don’t go to the supermarket! I’d rather buy clothes. Clothes are my religion.” Anna Dello Russo, she’s just like us! (Vogue UK)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Delicious Louis Vuitton special shoes http://twitpic.com/3n0rvw Indeed.
- RT @fuggirls Whoever scheduled the Grammys for right in the middle of Fashion Week is clearly trying to kill us. -H Mean, just mean music industry.
- RT @JaneKeltnerdeV [Jane Keltner deValle] Not flattered by prison inmate fan mail. But with all that time on their hands, they used it to write to you instead of the board of appeals!
- RT @derekblasberg At breakfast today I overheard a girl call her ex-boyfriend a “TOOL DE FORCE,” which I thought was the most amazing thing I had ever heard. Love witty NYers.
- RT @Terry_World Terry Richardson Photo: DESIRE IS A DIAMOND RING ON THE FINGER OF ETERNITY http://tumblr.com/xzg16xf48f So deep TR.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Beyonce, Freida Pinto, Gerard Butler, Patrick Dempsey, Diane Kruger and Jane Fonda ALL appear in this L’Oreal video.