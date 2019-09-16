Kim Kardashian’s Mystery Illness Was Just Revealed & It’s Intense

Since she is a major public figure, and her life has been documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for over a decade–this beauty mogul is used to be pretty transparent about her personal struggles. Kim Kardashian’s illness was revealed on KUWTK, and it’s extremely intense. For some time–Kim (who has a thousand jobs) has been struggling with severe joint pain, and now she finally knows what’s been causing it.

During the Season 17 premiere of KUWTK–Kim tested positive for lupus antibodies. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can wreak absolute havoc on your body and health. However, Kim discovered that she doesn’t have lupus. During the Sept. 15 episode of KUWTK--her doctor confirmed that she does not have lupus, but instead she has psoriatic arthritis as a result of her psoriasis.

“First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it,” the doctor explained to her. “You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There’s nothing there right now.”

Kim was obviously extremely revealed with this news. She let out a deep breath and then said, “I’m so relieved that this is just psoriatic arthritis. The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it, and this isn’t going to stop me.”

During recent interviews, Kim has been open about how she’s managing her arthritis with medication.

However, she also said that awaiting the results from her lupus screening was a terrifying experience. She articulated,

I didn’t realize I would be one of those people, but before I even knew what it was and it was up in the air, you get in your head and think of every worst possibility of what’s going to happen and how you’re going to live your life. You do get into a little depression for a minute. I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that.

This is just a reminder that no matter who you are or what you have–health is wealth.