Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome a Baby Girl

Well, the day is finally here. According to multiple reports, Kim Kardashian, 32, has given birth to her first child—a daughter—with Kanye West, 36, earlier this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The speculation that Kardashian was going into labor this weekend (despite the fact that her due date was originally in July) went into overdrive after West skipped his own record release party last night, reportedly to be by her side.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that the KimYe baby did indeed arrive today, and that while initial tabloid claims suggested that West didn’t want to be present in the delivery room, he was there for everything. Meanwhile, Us notes that everything is A-okay—despite the fact that she was having painful contractions last night. “They’re all doing great and amazing!” a source said.

The happy news comes after a very dramatic week for the couple. On Wednesday, the celebrity gossip circuit when wild when a 24-year-old Canadian model came forward stating that she had an affair with West. Both Kardashian and West’s camps denied all allegations. Then, yesterday, West’s hotly anticipated sixth studio album (which is to be released officially on Tuesday) Yeezus leaked.

Obviously, it’s just a mere coincidence that the baby news comes in the midst of season 8 of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” and right before West’s album comes out—but we can’t help but laugh and speculate that it’s all a part of momager Kris Jenner’s plan for media domination.

No word on the baby girl’s name yet—but we’ll keep you posted! In the meantime, let’s reflect on our favorite Kim Kardashian maternity style moments.

