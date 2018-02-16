Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Matched in Near-Identical Teddy Coats

Along with keeping you snuggly and warm during the bone-chilling winter months, there are a lot of pros to wearing a teddy coat. They’re soft, make you feel like a teddy bear, and are a favorite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk. (Just to name a few.) The coat is so popular that three of the four have worn the exact same one.

On Valentine’s Day, Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a fuzzy Balenciaga shearling teddy coat. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star paired the light-brown trench—which retails for a whopping $5,600—with gray sweat pants, a hot-pink sports bra, and white heeled booties.

If the coat looked familiar, it’s because three of fashion’s most notable “It” girls wore near-identical jackets a couple months prior. Huntington-Whiteley was the first to wear it when she stepped out in New York City in December bundling herself up in Max Mara’s Teddy Bear Icon Coat. (Not exactly the same as Kim’s but pretty close.)

A day after Huntington-Whiteley paired the coat with luxe leggings and pleather booties, Hosk styled the outerwear with cropped light-washed jeans and a denim shirt. Baldwin kept the casual looking going a month later in January with a messy bun and comfy sneakers.

If Kardashian’s $5,600 Balenciaga coat is out of your price range, you won’t have much luck with Hosk, Huntington-Whiteley, and Baldwin’s favorite. The fashion girls’ Max Mara favorite retails at $3,950—about $1,600 less than Kardashian’s, but still a pricy buy. Guess we’ll just have to stick on gawking at pictures or splurge on the once-in-a-lifetime purchase. (Who needs rent, right?)