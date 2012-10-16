Kim Kardashian vs. Gwyneth Paltrow: Who Wore Cut-Outs Better? Vote Now!

Are there two celebrities any more different than Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow? Aside from a connection to power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé (Kardashian’s boyfriend Kanye West is Jay’s longtime friend and collaborator, and Paltrow is Bey’s bestie), they don’t share much — except, occasionally, their style.

Back in May, Kardashian rocked a daring Pucci crop top ensemble on a red carpet in Cannes. This wasn’t the first time we’d seen the knit number, as Paltrow had worn it at the 2011 Emmys. And this week, the ladies are it again. On Sunday, KimYe stepped out in Miami for a date night — so naturally, Kardashian opted out of wearing underwear and chose a skintight two-piece ensemble with cut-outs. Meanwhile, at last night’s God’s Love We Deliver gala, Paltrow premiered an edgy Michael Kors number from the designer’s Spring 2013 collection.

Both ladies have clearly embraced the cut-out trend — but the question is: Who wore it better?

Who nailed the trend? Vote below!