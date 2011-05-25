Kim Kardashian Got The Most Obnoxious Engagement Ring Ever

Do we care that Kim Kardashian just got engaged to her basketball-playing boyfriend of six months? Not really, but what we do find interesting is the beyond ostentatious 20.5-carat diamond (yes, you read that right) her hubby-to-be bought her. People magazine got the exclusive scoop this morning, and Kim reportedly received a custom-designed Lorraine Schwartz ring during a surprise proposal.

Now, we’ve heard of celebrities getting pretty insane jewels beforeRachel Zoe got a $250,000 “push present” from Rodger after the birth of their son, Skyler Morrisonbut TMZ is reporting that Kim’s ring is worth a whopping $2 million, which is just tacky. Then again, “tasteful” isn’t a word that is often associated with the Kardashian clan.

You can catch a glimpse of the rock on the couple’s People cover, and it looks like it’s about the size of a golf ball. Also, fun fact: Kim’s fiance is named Kris Humphries, with a “K”just like her mother, Kris Jenner. Wrap your head around that one.