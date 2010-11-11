Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Barbarella



Photo: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian‘s booty makes news almost every day, and we all know she’s no stranger to baring her bod. Therefore, it’s totally natural that she would have a swimwear line. What’s unnatural: she chose to channel Jane Fonda as the ’60s sci-fi vixen Barbarella for her latest Beach Bunny Swimwear ad campaign. She poses in a platinum blond wig, racy white bikini, knee-high platform boots, while holding an astronaut helmet (because, duh, you need a helmet in space with your two-piece swimsuit).



Photo: Jane Fonda in Barbarella

We’re glad it’s only a wig and K-Dash can go back to her roots because she’s no match for the the sex appeal of Jane Fonda but how do you think she measures up to our original saucy space-age bombshell?