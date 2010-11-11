StyleCaster
Share

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Barbarella

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Barbarella

Stephanie
by

105159 1289502886 Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Barbarella
Photo: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian‘s booty makes news almost every day, and we all know she’s no stranger to baring her bod. Therefore, it’s totally natural that she would have a swimwear line. What’s unnatural: she chose to channel Jane Fonda as the ’60s sci-fi vixen Barbarella for her latest Beach Bunny Swimwear ad campaign. She poses in a platinum blond wig, racy white bikini, knee-high platform boots, while holding an astronaut helmet (because, duh, you need a helmet in space with your two-piece swimsuit).

105157 1289502842 Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Barbarella
Photo: Jane Fonda in Barbarella

We’re glad it’s only a wig and K-Dash can go back to her roots because she’s no match for the the sex appeal of Jane Fonda but how do you think she measures up to our original saucy space-age bombshell?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share