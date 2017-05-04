Kim Kardashian Announces New Reality Show ‘Glam Masters’

Kim Kardashian’s been saying she’s a changed a woman, but we’re increasingly relieved to see she’s not that changed. And we’re happy to report her latest project, a beauty reality show, is pure Kim.

Glam Masters — a title that’s mercifully devoid of a ‘k” — will air on Lifetime. Kim announced it Wednesday in an Instagram post. “New project alert,” she wrote. “So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world!”

The show feels like America’s Next Top Model for beauty bloggers, tournament-style. “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of Glam Masters, Lifetime’s site says in a casting call. “Only a few will make it to semifinals and eventually finals, where one will become the Glam Master.”

Besides the premiere date, one big question remains: Will Kim be on it? Seems likely, but right now she’s only attached as an executive producer, which means her role could be behind the scenes or firmly in front of the camera. It makes sense that she’d at least be a judge: Contestants, after all, will be competing for a job on her glam squad.

If you think you might be one of those contestants, head over to Lifetime. Somebody’s gotta do Kim’s makeup, and it’s not going to be her.