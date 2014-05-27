The First Full-Length Photos Of Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Gown Have Arrived

You’d have to be living under a rock to have missed the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot this weekend in a lavish wedding in Florence on Saturday, and finally the world is getting its first full-length look at the Givenchy haute couture gown Kim chose to wear down the aisle.

E! Online got the first images—no surprise, given Kardashian’s longtime reality show airs on the network—from both inside the nuptials, as well as from the fitting with Givenchy Creative Director Riccardo Tisci.

The classic white gown with transparent lace sleeves and cut-outs recalls other styles Tisci has created in the past, including the wedding dress he created for socialite Vanessa Traina. The long sleeves and lace combination also takes cues from Kate Middleton’s infamous Alexander McQueen wedding gown, which was reportedly an inspiration for Kardashian.

And while rumors have been circulating for weeks that Kardashian was going to walk down the aisle in a gown worth $2 million, by the looks of this dress, it was much more modestly priced, at least by haute couture standards, where prices for gowns tend to start in the $100,000 range.

Given that this is Kardashian—the girl changed three times during her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries—the Givenchy dress wasn’t her only wedding look. She swapped the lace gown for a pearl-embroidered dress by Balmain after the ceremony. Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing shared a glimpse of that dress on Instagram from a photobooth from the wedding (pictured above).

No word yet on whether the world will get an inside look at the actual wedding bash (Rousteing has already called the event “unforgettable” on Instagram), but insiders are speculating that if photos land anywhere, it’ll be Vogue.

