Kim Kardashian Stepped Out in a $4,000 Marni Fur Scarf: See It Here

No matter what your opinion of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, there’s one thing that’s not up for debate: Her style has taken a major turn since she started dating fiancé Kanye West. She’s graduated with honors from the land of Herve Leger bandage dresses to the likes of Givenchy, Lanvin, MaxMara, and Céline. Her latest high-fashion statement: Stepping out in a color-blocked Marni fur scarf from the designer’s Fall 2013 runway while out in New York City this weekend.

The 32-year-old—who paired the scarf with a pale pink overcoat and all-black outfit—clearly doesn’t share her sister Khloe‘s public disdain for animal fur, as this particular scarf is made of fox fur and originally retailed for almost $4,000.

You might remember that last week, Khloe made quite a statement on the streets of New York when she paraded around for a day of shopping in a full-length faux-fur coat with the words “Fxuk Yo Fur” scrawled on the back in red paint.

