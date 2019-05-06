Did Kim Kardashian Already Have Her Fourth Baby? This Tweet From Kanye Might Be A Clue

The world is ecstatic because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy earlier this morning. But setting aside British royalty for a moment—it appears America’s reality royalty might have some baby news as well. Fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian gave a clue that her fourth baby has arrived. Shall we discuss? OK—so Kardashian is married to Kanye West. Welcome to the 21st century. And her hubby sent her a really sweet message. So sweet, in fact, that Kardashian decided to share it with her entire fan base, AKA the whole world. Kardashian posted the screenshot of the text from Kanye on Twitter this morning.

He sent her a photograph of their backyard and wrote, “This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.” UMM. Excuse me but we’re pretty sure you only have three children so far and one on the way. But see he wrote “four children.” Is he counting the one still in the womb? Or has baby number four arrived and they’re just biding their time to announce it when it’s not upstaged by, you know, the newest heir to the throne. The baby is due any day now via surrogate so it is possible the newest Kardashian-West has arrived!

Many fans were quick to comment on his potential slip up. One Twitter user wrote, “FOUR KIDS?????” Another added, “Who’s the fourth child? lol.” Others, however, were less interested in the kids comment and more preoccupied that Kardashian’s husband’s name is saved as “Kanye” in her phone, sans any emojis or contact photo.

Regardless, it is a cute way to wake-up! A nice text from your husband reminding you of everything both of you are thankful for.