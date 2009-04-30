Kim Kardashian: Fitness Extraordinaire

How apropo that Kim is rocking the throwback workout outfit at the Pepsi Throwback Launch Party (because when else can you actually wear those American Apparel glitter leggings?) the very same week that she shamelessly promoted her new fitness DVDs, Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans by Friday: Ultimate Body Sculpt, Amazing Abs Body Sculpt and the Butt Blasting Cardio Step. On everywhere from The View to Tyra, Kim demonstrated some of her signature moves- in 5-inch heels! What a feat!

Make no mistake, I am ordering all three of these DVD’s so I too can fit into my jeans by (next) Friday.