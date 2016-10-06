Kim Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Going Into Hiding

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their two children, North and Saint, left the NYC Airbnb penthouse in which they’ve been staying since for greener pastures today: namely, Los Angeles.

The $30 million apartment was supposed to be their home base through late October gratis, courtesy Airbnb, according to Page Six, but it looks as though the famous family has cut their city sojourn quite short. The penthouse, which has a private rooftop pool, was supposed to act as home base for NYC fashion week and West’s Saint Pablo Tour, but with fashion week over and West’s shows this week rescheduled, nothing is keeping them in New York.

Makes sense: After a traumatic event, all one wants is comfort, and Kardashian has lived in Cali all her life. Plus, that’s where her entire family lives, who are probably the only people she truly feels like she can trust right now. With sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner back in L.A., along with mom Kris Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian, New York probably felt a little … lonely.

In an article published today in Page Six, the publication claims that the fam departed the city “because their three-month lease on the $30 million residence, which Airbnb paid for, was up.” That’s not right—for starters, Kim & Co. started their stay at the penthouse just five weeks ago, not three months. She captioned the photo below, which was posted August 30, “Just checked into our NYC penthouse. Thanks @airbnb for the gift of our home away from home.”

According to Page Six, Kimye were en route to a private plane at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey today, which sounds true. They were surrounded by a veritable gaggle of bodyguards—the fam has hired a whole new security team, TMZ reports—though they’re keeping on their trusty Pascal Duvier, contrary to some reports.

Also true: Various publications are reporting that Kim plans to scale her ostentatious displays of opulent luxury down many notches, and it looks like she’s starting today. (“This really shook her and gave her a major reality check,” a source told ET.) Has anyone ever seen Kim wear Vans before? She was barely recognizable in sweatpants, a hoodie, a baseball cap, and … a pair of $60 Old Skool Vans. Kim, we barely recognize you. Guess that’s the point.