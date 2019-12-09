Kim Kardashian Wants Kourtney Fired From KUWTK & Her Reason Why Is So Harsh

We all know Kourt has mixed feelings about this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but we weren’t expecting the possibility of Kim Kardashian firing Kourtney from KUWTK at all. It first seemed that the Kardashian clan had no hard feelings about their oldest sister taking leave of the show sometime soon. But it actually appears that Kourtney, 40, is taking some serious heat from Kim, 39, and Khloé, 35, for spending less time on the show.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim called Kourtney via FaceTime to relay a harsh message. “We have a proposal for you,” she said, “It starts with an ‘f’ and ends with a ‘d.'” Ouch. But why the expletives? Well, Kim was frustrated with Kourtney for not showing up for her work duties—namely, “Kourtney hasn’t really been open on camera lately,” which has been making Kim and Khloé’s job all that much harder. As mothers and business-owners, both Kim and Khloé feel they’ve had to pick up the slack ever since Kourtney announced her plans to leave the show.

Trying to make sense of the situation, Khloé asked their momager, Kris, for advice. “You, as our manager, should want this show to be successful,” she told her mom. “And you should talk to Kourtney and say, ‘Okay, Kourtney. If you’re not willing to bring anything, then you’re done.'”

Kim agreed. “Everyone needs a f*cking consequence. Let’s show her,” she threatened. “If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work, she has too many f*cking boundaries, she’s out.” Well, that’s on that.

Yet Kourtney wasn’t phased by Kim’s overreaction. “If Kim thinks she has the power to fire me from our family show? It’s just crazy,” she said during a confessional. “It’s just, sometimes we need a break and I don’t want to film with Kim.” The shade is real with this one. But we don’t really blame Kourtney for having her reasons. After all, Kourtney feels that her “well-being is more important than the show,” and honestly, that’s true.

“I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries,” she added. “That’s not gonna happen.” Good for sticking to your guns, Kourt. Let’s just see how that goes over with the rest of the Kardashian family.