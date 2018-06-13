Why Kim Kardashian Fans Are Pissed at Beyoncé’s Nude Instagram Selfie

Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé fans are at it again. One month after Beyoncé fans accused the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star of copying her outfit (ICYMI, Kim’s Met Gala afterparty dress looked a lot like a dress that Beyoncé wore for a magazine photoshoot), the two sides are warring again—this time, over a nude selfie.

Here’s the back story: As part of her On the Run II tour with her husband, Jay-Z, the 36-year-old singer released a book of never-before-seen pictures, including one of her skinny-dipping in an ocean (bare butt and all) and another of her topless in bed with her husband. Though Beyoncé hasn’t released the photos online herself, they’ve still made their way to the internet, where fans have praised the mom of three for looking “sexy” and steaming up their phone screens.

However, not everyone is pleased with Beyoncé’s nude selfies. After the internet-breaking reaction to the “Formation” singer’s pop-star booty, Kim K. fans took to Twitter to point out a double standard in how people react to Beyoncé’s nude pictures versus how they react to Kim’s.

As fans noted, Kim is also no stranger to nude pictures, posting several on Instagram almost every week. However, compared to Beyoncé, the reaction to Kim’s nudes isn’t always positive. For years, the E! personality has spoken out against the slut-shaming that she faces for Instagramming herself nude. The 37-year-old reality star has also been mommy-shamed and age-shamed for showing her body on the internet, leading fans to wonder why the same reaction didn’t happen with Bey.

Some fans pointed out that Kim and Bey aren’t too far apart in age (Kim is 37; Bey is 36) and they both are married and have three kids, while others slammed the one-sided reaction to Bey’s nudes as a “double standard.”

As much as we love Bey, Kim’s defenders are right. No matter who it is or how much they show their body, slut-shaming is never OK. It’s everyone’s choice to do what they want with their body and they shouldn’t be criticized for it. However, obviously, it’s not Bey’s fault. She can’t control the reaction to her or Kim’s nudes. Who can change the reactions are the fans. Let’s stop with the slut-shaming and double standards and let people take nude selfies in peace, please.