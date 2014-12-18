Disturbing: A Man Spent $150,000 To Look Like Kim Kardashian

We’ve all had moments of wanting to look like our favorite celebrities, but some of us are apparently willing to go quite a bit further than others to make it happen. A 23-year-old British makeup artist Jordan James Parke wanted to look like Kim Kardashian so badly that he reportedly spent $150,000 on cosmetics surgeries to imitate her look he told The Sun, undergoing 50 cosmetic procedures including Botox, lip and cheek fillers, eyebrow tattoos, and laser hair removal.

Jordan told the newspaper his Kardashian obsession began after watching an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. “I love everything about Kim. She’s the most gorgeous woman ever. Her skin is perfect, her hair, everything about her.”

At least Parke seems to have some sense of humor about extreme this all was. He told The Sun: “I laugh when people try to insult me by telling me I look plastic or fake. Do they think I’m going for the natural look? If I was, I’d ask for my money back.”