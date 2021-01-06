Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Family Feel About Her ‘Imminent’ Divorce From Kanye West

What do the Kardashian-Jenners think? Kim Kardashian’s family’s reaction to her divorce from Kanye West was revealed, and it looks like there’s no drama between Kim’s soon-to-be ex-husband and her fam.

News broke on Tuesday, January 5, that Kim and Kanye are headed toward divorce after six years of marriage. The couple, who wed in 2014 after three years of dating, share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Kim and Kanye had been in marriage counseling for “several months” before news of their split broke. “They’ve been in it for several months but aren’t making much headway. As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course,” the insider said. “The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven’t lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront.”

So what does Kim’s family think? According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, the Kardashian-Jenners—which include mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—aren’t surprised by Kim and Kanye’s separation.”[Kim] knows what’s best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible,” the insider said. “They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they’re having aren’t a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long.”

The insider also noted that there’s no drama between Kanye and the Kardashian-Jenners, who support Kim’s decision to end her marriage for the sake of her children. “They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids. There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that,” the source said.