Here’s a GIF of Kim Kardashian Falling. That’s All.

Kim Kardashian is just like us. She hosts yard sales in her front yard, she wears T-shirts and jeans, and she falls down occasionally. And sometimes, she does all three at the same time!

While hosting a charity yard sale at her home in Hollywood, the soon-to-be Mrs. Kanye West took a little spill after tripping over some of the items being offered up for sale. We found video evidence of her little tumble, and we simply couldn’t resist the urge to make a GIF of Kim Kardashian falling. It would be mean, if it weren’t so funny. Behold:

Listen, we’ll be frank: we admire Kim Kardashian (and the rest of her family, to boot) for taking time out to give back to charity. The family sold items from their personal collection, and then matched the profits, which were all donated to No Kid Hungry and the Greater Los Angeles Fisher House Foundation, which helps members of the military and their families in times of need. It’s just nice to remember that no matter how rich and famous they become, celebrities are still human beings. And they sometimes will fall down. And it’s funny.