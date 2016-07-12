Watch Kim Kardashian Attempt to Explain to a Toddler Why She’s Famous

Well, at least Kim Kardashian is as stumped as the rest of us about why she became colossally famous—sex tape notwithstanding. Kim posted a cute-slash-awkward Snapchat video of a toddler named Sid, who is reportedly a family friend, grilling her about why she’s on the covers of magazines and how and why she became famous. Check out the convo below, and notice how Kim stalls for time by repeating the kid’s questions before she answers them.

Sid: “Why are you on the covers of magazines?”

Kim: “Why am I? I don’t know—because I like magazines.”

Sid: “Are you famous?”

Kim: “Am I famous? Um, I don’t like to use that term, but I guess…” she trails off.

Sid: “How are you famous?”

Kim: “How am I famous? That’s up for question, too.”

Here, whoever’s taking the video interjects, “She’s got a big booty!” Well, at least this kid is learning young what it takes to become rich, famous, and successful in America.