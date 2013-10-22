Kim Kardashian Engagement Ring & Proposal Face-Off: Kanye Vs Kris

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard the big news: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are engaged! The rapper proposed in front of friends and family (and an orchestra) at AT&T Park in San Francisco, and now that we’ve had time to process our excitement, it’s time to talk proposals. Specifically, it’s time to compare Kanye’s grand gesture with Kim’s other (relatively recent) engagement to Kris Humphries in 2011.

The Rings

Interestingly, both Kris and Kanye used Lorraine Schwartz went to for the engagement rings. While Kanye may have presented Kim with a 15-carat rock last night, he was slightly outdone by Kris, who gave her a ring with a 16.2-carat center stone that also featured two 1.8-carat side stones. (That ring has since been auctioned off for $620,000).

Winner: Kris. We love Kim’s new ring, but we have to go by the numbers with this one and give it to the bigger rock.

The Proposals

Kris’s 2011 proposal took place in front of a massive audience, since it was captured on Kim’s show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Humphries surprised Kim by getting down on one knee in her bedroom, surrounded by rose petals. While Kris went for traditional and romantic, Kanye went for scale, renting out an entire baseball stadium—including an orchestra playing “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey—with a Jumbotron projection that read “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!”

Winner: While we wish the Jumbotron would have featured something simpler like “Marry Me,” we have to give this one to Yeezy, who clearly knows his fiancée and her love for over-the-top things.

While the main points of comparison may have these two proposals coming out even, we have to say that the fact Kim already has a kid with Kanye may tip the scales in Yeezy’s favor.

The only remaining question is: Whose wedding will be better? Tell us what you think below!