Kim Kardashian’s Engagement Ring From Kris Humphries Sold for $620,000 at Auction

About a month ago, we learned that Kim Kardashian’s ex, basketballer Kris Humphries, had big plans to auction off the massive engagement ring she returned to him when they broke off their engagement—and today, it got snatched up by an anonymous buyer at a Christie’s auction in New York to the tune of $620,000, according to Us Weekly. That might sound like a hefty chunk of change, but it’s not much when you consider its original valuation was upwards of $2 million.

The ring is a custom creation by Lorraine Schwartz featuring a 16.21-carat center stone and two 1.80-carat stones on the side. After Christie’s markups, the buyer will end up paying about $750,000 for the bauble, which is still less than half of what Humphries originally paid before he put it on Kim’s finger. Yikes.

However, the lowered price is still more than what the ring was expected to fetch, which was between $300,000 to $500,000. All’s fair in love and war, including discounted diamonds. We’re still waiting for the day Yeezy puts an even bigger rock on Kim’s ring finger!