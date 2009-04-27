Kim Kardashian: Dyes Hair Blonde in Wake of Recent Worst Sunburn Ever

Kim Kardashian, famous for having a shapely behind and a sex tape, took the plunge like all other reality starlets (and makers of homemade movies) and dyed her hair blonde. Prior to the change of hair color, Kim most recently grabbed headlines last week for posting pictures of her sunburn while on vacation (thank you people.com!) Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a blow by blow twitter update, starting with “I WENT BLONDE!!!! Do u like it?”, to “One more blonde pic! Tell me what u guys think!” shortly thereafter, to “I’m LOVING my blonde hair!” six hours later. I’m not into her hair. It looks unnatural when someone who is such a brunette- I’m talking really dark hair, dark skin, and dark eyes- lightens their hair so much. What do you think of Kim’s hair?