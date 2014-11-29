Kim Kardashian Dresses North in Dramatic Black Fur Coat

Let’s just say it’s good to be North West. At 17 months old, Kim and Kanye’s baby girl has already lived a pretty sweet life, sitting front-row at Paris Week, having Coachella reenacted for her first birthday, and receiving gifts from the world’s most esteemed fashion designers.

The latest bit of intel that proves North is no ordinary kid? Mama Kim posted snaps to Instagram Friday that show the tot rocking a mini fur coat draped across her shoulders, along with black leggings, diamond earrings, a top-knot, and Charlotte Olympia velvet loafers with cat faces that retail for around $600 in adult sizes.

Sweetly, Kim captioned one of the photos “I’m so thankful for my best friend N+K=❤️”

PETA may not approve, but there’s no denying North looks pretty cute.