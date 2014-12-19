Kim Kardashian Disses Kris Jenner’s Style in a (Poorly Spelled) Email

Kim Kardashian may be good at some things (selfies, wearing bodysuits, breaking the Internet), but it’s clear basic spelling and grammar isn’t in her bag ‘o tricks. Today, momager Kris Jenner posted screenshot of an email she got from Kim insisting that she overhaul her style immediately (Kim is a Vogue cover star, for God’s sake!) And—despite the fact that Kim did indeed graduate high school—the email is less than accurate. To wit:

“I love you mom but no more pilgrim adams family outfits,” Kardashian, 34, wrote.“You have exhausted this look done. Move on we need chic, tights dresses not this Omish shit anymore.”

Smart gal, no?

Truth be told, we’ve always kind of admired Kris’ affinity for Peter Pan collars, bow ties, high necklines, and long sleeves—say what you will about her, but the woman does wear age-appropriate clothing.

And puh-lease: Fashion-wise, we all know Kanye West is the Henry Higgins to Kim’s Eliza Doolittle. Meaning Kanye—despite his laughably bombastic nature—has always been taken seriously in certain circles (music, art, fashion), and obviously wouldn’t settle for Kim’s former bandage dress-wearing self, so he implemented a master plan to get the world to regard her as a bastion of high fashion.

Personally, we think someone like Kim—who has admitted that before Kanye came along, she didn’t know what Margiela was—should be thankful we all seemed to have purged 2006 to 2011 from our memory, sartorially speaking.

Of course, nothing this family does is impromptu, so we’re sure Kris and her daughter had a long conversation about how, when, and on what platform the email “leak” should be posted.