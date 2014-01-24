Kim Kardashian ‘Customized’ a Pink Dior Dress by Cutting it in Half

Because obviously: Kim Kardashian took to Instagram late last night (or early this morning, depending on how you look at it) to share photos of her most recent outfit, a Dior look, which she wore for her appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel.” Except she’s seemed to have decided the original isn’t good enough, and made the dress into a body-hugging copt top and skirt set—by cutting it.
When she shared the images, she used the hashtag #DiorDressICutInto2Pieces. We searched high and low to find which runway collection the dress was from, but had no luck. Perhaps the dress is vintage, or maybe Kim’s lying. Just kidding!
Check out her custom creation below, and let us know: Do you think the Dior dress looks good on her?