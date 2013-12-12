StyleCaster
Links to Click: Kim Kardashian’s Atkins Secrets, How to Cut Out Sugar, More

The Internet revealed to us today the great mysteries of celebrity baby weight loss, what it’s like to be on a completely sugar-less diet, and more! Read on.

1. Kim Kardashian used the infamous, carb-free Atkins diet to lose her baby weight after giving birth to North West. [E! U.K.]

2. Ever pondered going on a sugar cleanse? One editor did it for a week, and here’s what she learned. [Daily Makeover]

3. WTF? Lorde and Taylor Swift are apparently best friends now. This makes absolutely no sense. [The Cut]

4. Ever wondered what the inside of Jeff Koons’ apartment looks like? Now you can see it, salmon-colored walls and all! [The Vivant]

5. One writer finds Williams-Sonoma’s holiday catalog horribly offensive, which we didn’t even think was possible. [Racked]

6. Ouch. Perhaps resulting from the insanely insulting comment made by its former CEO, Lululemon’s shares have dropped by 10%. [WWD]

7. Yasssssss! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s fragrance is now available for pre-sale at Sephora. [Beauty High]

