Kim Kardashian Defends Maternity Style, Says Flat Shoes Hurt Her Back

Kim Kardashian‘s maternity style has been a hot-button issue since it was announced she was pregnant with boyfriend Kanye West‘s baby back in December. After linking up with West last April, the 32-year-old reality star began exploring the world of high fashion, leaving behind her beloved Herve Leger bandage dresses and embracing runway-ready pieces from designers like Mugler, Balmain, and Givenchy—even while expecting.

While plenty of commentators feel she’s dressing inappropriately for her developing figure, Kim wants everyone to know that she doesn’t really care. Today on “Good Morning America” while promoting her upcoming film “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” host Lara Spencer asked her what she thought of the haters. “My theory is happy mommy, happy baby, so whatever makes me feel good, I want to wear,” she exclaimed.

Clad in uncomfortable looking Louboutin heels, Spencer couldn’t help but inquire as to why she doesn’t wear flats. “They actually hurt my back,” she admitted. “I love high heels! Whatever you feel good in.” Despite her aversion to shoes that lack a stiletto heel, she says she’s going to give flats a shot as her pregnancy progresses, and even tweeted yesterday, “I never thought I would ever say this … But I’m wearing flats today.”

What do you think of her style defense? Should she ditch her heels and embrace flats?