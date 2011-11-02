Kim Kardashian Defends Divorce Decision

Following the announcement that she had filed for divorce, Kim Kardashian received a whirlwind of backlash and bad press from people who frankly felt they had been duped by the decadent (and overly hyped) nuptials between her and Kris Humphries.

It was only a matter of time before she had to speak out and defend herself (a.k.a. it was only a matter of time before Mama Kris Jenner called her in a panic telling her that she almost destroyed the family business and needed to fix it immediately). Naturally, Kim took to her website and admitted to fans that she got “caught up in the hoopla” of the wedding and “probably should have ended the relationship” but didn’t know how to for fear of disappointing people.

Um, my guess is that people are more disappointed now, babe! Regardless, she addresses any claims that the wedding was a publicity stunt stating, “These were all real moments. That’s what makes us who we are. We share, we give, we love and we are open!” While that’s certainly part of the Kardashian charm, I still can’t help but feel like they have lost a valuable audience with this situation. She also denies that she made the ridiculous paycheck as previously reported, and says that all wedding gifts will be donated to the Dream Foundation.

This, my friends, is what we call strategic last ditch PR effort, but is her explanation enough to win back the public’s affection or is it too little too late?