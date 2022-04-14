Kim Just Called Herself an ‘Underdog’ After Debra Messing Questioned Her For Hosting ‘SNL’

Confusion in the air. Kim Kardashian responded to Debra Messing’s tweet about the Skim’s founder hosting Saturday Night Live on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered weeks after the Will & Grace star questioned her hosting abilities.

When the October 2021 hosting slots of the iconic comedy show were announced on September 24, 2021, Debra Messing tweeted, “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Many people came to Kim’s defense, listing non-artists and non-comedians who have hosted SNL in the past. Messing clarified her statement on the Tamron Hall Show, “I love comedy and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula, and I noticed that they changed the formula. So I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused.”

However, Kim defended herself while preparing for her host responsibilities. “Listen, I’m the underdog. Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. The girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host,” she said, directly referring to Messing. “But it’s like…why do you care? I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, but tune in…”

The Kardashians and Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live are now streaming on Hulu. Here’s how to watch for free.

