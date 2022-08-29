Open to love. Kim Kardashian is ready to date again after breaking up with Pete Davidson. Nearly a month after their romance fizzled, the SKIMS founder has told friends she’s ready to get back out there, according to two close sources.

Apparently, the reality star-turned-shapewear mogul has “plenty of options,” E! News reports. But she’s certainly not prepared to settle. “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” one source said. “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.” Another friend told Entertainment Tonight that “her friends and family would love to set her up” with someone, but she’s “fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup.”

After a seemingly whirlwind romance that lasted nine months, news broke in early August that Kim and Pete had called it quits. Insiders told People at the time that scheduling issues and maintaining a long-distance relationship were to blame. “[Kim]’s upset about the breakup. But the schedule made it so hard, and the fact that they were living in two different cities.”

They supposedly had a strong connection, but apparently, the couple’s age difference of 12 years and being at different stages in their lives was also a bit of a barrier. “With Pete, Kim does not want the same things as him right now. She has children and, although she would be open to having more, that is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her kids, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to baby them,” a source told Hollywood Life in August.

Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West apparently relished in the news of Pete and Kim’s breakup, sending out mocking Instagram posts marking the death of “Skete Davidson” in a since-deleted social media outburst. This certainly wasn’t the first time, as Pete experienced repeated harassment throughout his relationship with Kim, even seeking out “trauma therapy” to help him cope with the barrage of “negativity” from Kanye while the couple was still together. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” a source told People in August.

Despite the online hostility, Pete has “no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship,” People’s source added. “Moving forward, he just wants to focus on his career.”

As a primary cast member for years, Pete announced he was leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons in May and has since celebrated the release of the A24 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a satirical take on the teen slasher film with comedic undertones. He’s also anticipating the release of the movies Meet Cute, Wizards!, which he’s currently filming, and The Home.