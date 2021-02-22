Is Kim Kardashian Dating After Filing for Divorce from Kanye? Her Friends Want to ‘Set Her Up’

Single and ready to mingle—maybe. Ever since she filed her court papers, fans want to know if Kim Kardashian is dating after divorcing Kanye West, and if so, is she looking for husband No. 4? Well, not so fast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, reportedly “isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet,” a source told E! News on Saturday, February 20. The insider’s comments came just one day after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who went public with their relationship in 2012 and married in 2014, share four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months. For now, it seems the KKW Beauty founder is focusing on their kids.

As E!’s insider explains, “She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now,” while another source echoed to the site, “She has the full support of her family and dating isn’t on her radar, she is solely focused on her kids.” As part of her divorce filing on Friday, the mother of four reportedly requested joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s children. The Grammy-winning rapper, for his part, was “fine” with this plan, according to TMZ.

In terms of a timeline for when Kim might be open to dating again, it seems the beauty mogul isn’t going to be interested in getting back out there for some time. One source noted to E! that while Kim knows her friends will try to set her up on dates, finding a new partner is just something she’s “not putting any energy into it at this time.”

And that’s because aside from processing her divorce from Kanye and being there for her kids, the SKIMs founder is also focusing on her businesses and career. “Kim is truly in business mode,” the first source explained, as she only wants to “focus on the next phase of life.” That includes passing the California bar exam to become a lawyer, E! reports.

But just because Kim isn’t quite ready to dip her toes into the dating pool doesn’t mean that she doesn’t already have interested suitors. On Monday, February 22, HBO’s Succession actor Nicholas Braun posted a video to Instagram to shoot his shot with the KUWTK star. He noted how the news of Kim and Kanye’s divorce was “bumming” him out, before offering himself up as an alternative.

“Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he’s so tall,” Braun said in his three-minute video. “Or, you know, just a guy who’s reaching out, talking about her on the internet. A guy who makes a video like this and he’s just sort of, like, trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn’t know anybody who knows her.”

He continued, “So, he’s just sort of making a video that might possibly penetrate her — not the right word choice — but enter her sphere. And she might see him and go, ‘Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.’ And he goes to himself, ‘Yeah, you’re right. There’s something real here and there’s something good. There’s a deep understanding between these two souls.’” Welp. If Kim’s not ready to date, we’re not sure this is the inspiration she needed!