Kim’s 1st Husband Just Responded to Claims She Was on Drugs When They Got Married

Seeking facts. Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas’ wedding was not how it was described on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim’s first husband wants to set the record straight about how it actually went down.

On season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2018, Kim confessed that she used ecstasy on her wedding day to Damon in 2000. The two married in Las Vegas more than 20 years ago when Kim was 19 after two years of dating. They met at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and were married until 2004 when Kim filed for divorce. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape,” she said about her first marriage. “Like, everything bad would happen [when I was on drugs].”

When asked about Kim’s statement in an interview with VladTv on April 24, 2022, Damon said, “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school. I think she should be more responsible about those statements.”

Damon then discussed how he’s been careful not to talk about his marriage to Kim in a bad light. “I’ve been very responsible in not talking about what that marriage was or what it meant to me,” he said. “Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean? That doesn’t make any sense at all.”

The music producer also revealed that he still talks to the Kardashian-Jenner family. “I’m close to the family. I’m close to Kris [Jenner]”, he said about the momager. “I’ve seen her a couple times.”

Along with Damon, Kim was also previously married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, finalizing the divorce in February 2022. The rapper and the Skims founder have four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim was also briefly married to basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. As for her love life now, Kim made her first public appearance on April 7, 2022 with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson at the premiere of her family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians. “Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on April 4, 2022. “He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.