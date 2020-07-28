Kim Kardashian Was Seen Crying After She Saw Kanye West Face-to-Face For the First Time in Weeks

An emotional moment. Kim Kardashian was seen crying with Kanye West in a photo of their first face-to-face conversation after Kanye’s controversial Twitter rants and presidential campaign rally in early July. The reunion occurred on Monday, July 27, after Kim arrived in Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye has been staying, to talk to him about the allegations he’s made about their family in the past couple weeks.

In his Twitter rant on July 20, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mills. Kanye also claimed at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19 that he and Kim almost aborted their first daughter, North West, who is now 6. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Kim could be seen with tears in her eyes as she talked to her husband for the first time in weeks. (See the photos here.) A source told People at the time that “as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car.”

The insider continued, “Kim is hysterically crying…Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks. She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her.”

The source claimed that Kim decided to fly from the couple’s home in Hidden Hills, California—where they live with their four kids, daughters North and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1—because Kanye hasn’t returned her messages. There have also been reports that Kim has been meeting with divorce lawyers since her husband’s behavior.

“It’s all a bad situation,” the insider said. “She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

On Saturday, July 25, Kanye took to his Twitter to apologize to Kim for his since-deleted rant tweets, which also included claims that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, wanted to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to “lock” him “up.” “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” Kanye wrote.

Kanye’s apology comes three days after Kim broke her silence about his tweets on Wednesday, July 22, with a statement on her Instagram Stories, where she urged fans to be sensitive about her husband’s mental health.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”