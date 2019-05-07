Kim Kardashian’s Next Venture Is a Documentary on Criminal Justice

Though people scoffed at her for her plans to take the bar exam, Kim Kardashian is making a documentary criminal justice. The world was stunned when the KKW Beauty mogul announced that she’s currently in an intensive law internship program and that she’s planning to take the bar in 2022. Now–the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is continuing her commitment to criminal justice with a new two-hour documentary.

Oxygen network has announced that Kardashian will executive produce the Oxygen film–Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project. According to the press release, the film will follow the KUWTK star’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.” It also promises “exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects.”

Kardashian’s interest in criminal justice reform came to light in June 2018 when she personally lobbied President Donald Trump for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first time nonviolent drug offense. In the end, Johnson was granted clemency.

Since then, the soon-to-be mom of four has helped 17 incarcerated people. According to TMZ, she is reportedly involved in a campaign called 90 Days of Freedom. However, she also dealt with people openly mocking her for her endeavors.

One Twitter user said, “Kim Kardashian said she got a “100” on her first Crim Law exam. That’s how you know this new storyline is full of shit. Law school exams aren’t fucking multiple choice tests graded out of 100.” While another retorted, “If Kim Kardashian actually wanted to be a lawyer, she would go through the 7 years of school she needs to do it, and not just leak an article about how she’s reading a lot of law books to try to pass the bar.”

In a recent Instagram post, the reality starlet was open about why she is determined to follow her dreams. She said, “My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

It looks like we will see Kardashian’s journey up close and personal when her Oxygen film premieres.