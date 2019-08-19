Kim Kardashian Just Credited Paris Hilton For Her Entire Career & We’re Shooketh

Hi, hello! In news that we never saw coming, Kim Kardashian credited Paris Hilton for her entire career. So just in case you didn’t know–long before the 2007 debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians which put Kim K. and her entire family on Hollywood’s A-list, the KKW Beauty mogul was known as Paris Hilton’s bestie/assistant.

It might seem difficult to think about it now, but Kimmy was to Paris what Malika Haqq is to Khloé Kardashian. Kim used to style Paris, organize her closets and tag along to all of the best events and such. It was because of her connections to Paris that people began taking an interest in Kim and she and mama Kris Jenner were able to even get the contract for KUWTK.

Despite their previous closeness–it’s no secret that Kim K. and Paris Hilton have fallen out in the past. Though Kim is typically more diplomatic–Paris hasn’t said the nicest things about her former bestie. Luckily, in recent years all of that drama has been squashed. In fact, in a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians–Kim praises Paris for catapulting her career.

In the clip, Kim tells Khloé “I’m so tired and I have to work all night….I’m gonna go be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs.”

BTW, the video is called “Best Friend’s Ass”

You’re welcome.

When Khloé comments that Kim is super nice to appear in the video for Paris especially since she’s juggling her four kiddos, her marriage, KKW Beauty, her other business and studying for the bar, Kim says, “I really would wanna do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.”

Khloé goes on to praise her big sis for giving Paris her props. True’s mom says, “A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say, ‘I got my career because of Paris,’ and they wouldn’t say, ‘I wanna do you a favor.’ They’d be like, ‘Haha, bitch, look who’s popping now,’ but you’re so sweet and kind.”

Watch the clip for yourself below.