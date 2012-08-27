Kim Kardashian Credits Her Divorce and Yeezy For Her Streamlined Style

Last week, photographer Nick Knight teased his followers via Instagram about a shoot he recently did with reality star turned A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian. And now, the shoot for V Magazine is finally here — and it’s everything we could have dreamed of.

Kim is basically vamping it up in her “new look,” which means that she set fire to her epic Leger collection and now exclusively rolls up to the red carpets in curve-hugging Givenchy. And what caused this fashion transformation? A few things, according to Kim. “It came from me taking time away at the end of last year and the beginning of this year and really simplifying my life,” she says. “I went and stayed at my mom’s house for like four months, and I didn’t bring any makeup, high heels, or anything. I just brought sweats, workout clothes, and pajamas. It was so refreshing to me! Spending more time in Paris and traveling has broadened my fashion horizon and my palette of what I want to wear. I love makeup. I love the glitz and the glam, but I think there are just different ways to go about it now.”

If you’re wondering what Kim was doing for four months out of the spotlight at the end of last year, you may recall that that’s when she filed for divorce from hubby Kris Humphries after a whopping 72 days of marriage. She’s also quick to admit that her main squeeze Mr. Kanye West has upped her style game: “Obviously having a stylish boyfriend who has helped introduce me to things and opened up my vision has been an inspiration and has helped me change it up a little bit and become more sophisticated. Being with him, designing and doing things, that’s been motivating to me and has taught me a lot. I’m just thankful.”

Sigh. Time to put this issue to bed. We can all thank Yeezy for Kim’s new look, but we have to wonder: With her constant discussion of it (not to mention other high fashion magazine spreads), will anyone in the fashion world actually accept it — or is it way too forced?