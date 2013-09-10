Video: Behind The Scenes At Kim Kardashian’s CR Fashion Book Shoot

Cue the dramatic music: We have a behind the scenes video of Kim Kardashian’s (pregnant) cover shoot for CR Fashion Book.

The video takes you through the shoot and the various looks that were photographed during Kim’s final trimester. In one scene, Kim’s seen having a Margiela mask (which Kanye West had been sporting) being fitted on her head. The photo shoot also had the reality starlet trying on grills and showing off her bare pregnant belly.

Also in the short film: A brief cameo by momager Kris Kardashian talking to Karl Lagerfield. Rumor has it that Kim was brought into the inner circle of Kanye’s friends which included Carine Roitfeld and Riccardo Tisci soon after they dated.

We’re all excited to see what life after having a baby will bring for Kardashian and it certainly looks like Kanye is on a mission to help her change her image. Remember that episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” when Kanye basically vetoed about 80% of her existing closet earlier on in their relationship and sent those clothes on a one way ride to the “donations” box?

If Kim has taught us one lesson, it would be that there is still life after an Anna Wintour shun.