Here’s How Kim Kardashian Perfectly Contours Her Cleavage

Kim Kardashian is known as the Queen of Contour, but her secrets extend to more than your face. In a post on her website and app titled, “The Most Unexpected Places I Contour,” the 37-year-old reality star opened up about how she uses makeup to highlight and contour her neck, shoulders, and, of course, cleavage.

“I never used to contour this area, but a makeup artist did it on me and I really liked it,” Kim wrote. “They’re unexpected and sexy places for the eye to focus on. During the spring and summer months, I love to wear off-the-shoulder tops and low necklines, which make décolletage contouring even more flattering.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s body-contour journey begins by applying a firming cream (her favorite is Dr. Lancer’s Contour Décolleté Firming Concentrate) to the body parts that she wants to contour. After moisturizing, Kim outlines her cleavage with a cream contour and blends it out in motions away from her chest with a BeautyBlender. “This will create the illusion of a more shapely figure,” she wrote.

To accentuate her cleavage more, Kim applies a powder contour over a cream contour to the high point of her cleavage. After she lightly blends it out with her brush, she’s left with a beautifully highlighted decolletage. To contour her collarbones and shoulders, Kim goes through the same process. She uses a cream contour followed by a powder contour on the highest point of the bone and lightly blends it out with a brush.

Finally, to also flatter her neck, Kim applies a powder contour at the bottom of her neck and brushes the dust up and outward toward her shoulders to give her an eye-catching glow. The E! personality also recommended applying highlighter and brushing it down your arms for a head-to-toe radiance.

If the Queen of Contour is talking, we’re listening.