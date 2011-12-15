Kim Kardashian Continues To Channel Elizabeth Taylor

When I heard that Elizabeth Taylor‘s jewels were being auctioned off, the first thing I thought of was Kim Kardashian. I imagined the diva sitting front row, with enormous sunglasses on, throwing her paddle up with unbelievable force. Basically, if you know anything about Kimmy K, it’s that she loves her some Elizabeth Taylor, and she really loves her some diamonds.

Now, my vision has become a reality. Yesterday, Kim dropped a whopping $65K for a set of three jade and diamond bracelets that belonged to the screen icon. Okay, so maybe she wasn’t able to snag the massive Krupp Diamond that Richard Burton famously gifted Taylor, but these puppies are nothing to scoff at.

Last year, Kim was one of the last people to interview Liz, stating “You are my idol. But I’m six husbands and some big jewels behind. What should I do?” One year later, Kim is only five husbands behind, and has plenty of big jewels of her own. My, how time flies…