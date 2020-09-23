Kim Kardashian Is Apparently ‘Considering’ Her ‘Options’ With Kanye West—Including Divorce

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is thinking about divorcing her husband. “Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye,” the insider said. “She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye.”

The source continued, “[She] does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that.”

Rumors of marriage issues between Kim and Kanye started in July when the “Stronger” rapper went on a Twitter rant, where he claimed that the KKW Beauty founder and her mom, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock” him “up.” The Twitter rant came after Kanye claimed that he and Kim almost aborted their first child , daughter North West, when the E! personality was pregnant in 2013. “I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” Kanye said at a presidential rally in North Carolina. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”

Despite his recent behavior, Us Weekly’s source said that Kim is “hoping and waiting for this to pass.”

A source also told Page Six in September that Kim has “ planned out” a divorce from Kanye, but is waiting to let him know once his behavior calms down. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” the insider said. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

The report comes after a source told Us Weekly in July that Kim met with divorce lawyers to talk about a separation from her husband. Kim and Kanye married in May 2014 after three years of dating. The couple share four children: daughters North and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” Us Weekly’s source said at the time.The insider also noted that, while Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been up and down over the years, the E! personality “wanted to make it work” for the sake of their family.