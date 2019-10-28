Kim Kardashian Has Some MAJOR Concerns About Kanye West Going On Tour & We Don’t Blame Her

With his new album, Jesus Is King, it looks like this Chicago-born rapper is ready to take this show on the road. However, Kim Kardashian is concerned about Kanye West’s tour and mental health. If you recall –when the College Dropout rapper was last on tour for St. Pablo, Ye had a mental health break brought on by his bipolar disorder and Kim’s robbery during Paris Fashion Week. Kanye had to cancel the rest of the tour after he was hospitalized for exhaustion. Now that Kanye is talking about going back on tour, his business mogul wife has some major concerns.

“Kanye can’t wait to tour,” an insider told People. “He is excited about his new music. He is putting together a tour schedule right now. He wants to start the tour as soon as possible.” Kim obviously doesn’t want a repeat of what went down three years ago. The source explained,

Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns. She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.

However, the insider told People that things are very different this time around. “He is in [a] much better place mentally than he was during his last tour.” If there is anything we know about Kanye, it’s that he’s going to do whatever he wants when he wants to do it. No one — not even Kim, will be able to stop him if he wants to go on tour.

As far as the current state of Kanye’s mental health –Kim told Vogue in a May 2019 interview,

It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them. Being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. The traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to.

Maybe Kanye will do a reduced tour for Jesus is King.