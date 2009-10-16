StyleCaster
Kim Kardashian and Company to Design Line for Bebe

Reality TV stars? Check. Clothing boutique owners? Check. Tabloid fodder? Check. And now the Kardashian girls can add “fashion designers” to their ever-expanding resumes, as they just announced their plans to design a line for clothing company Bebe. Calling the venture a “dream come true,” Kim took to her blog to announce the exciting news, which will become a reality when the collection is revealed this spring.

Bebe, known for it’s provocative designs in a variety of styles– retro, sportswear, club-inspired– is the ideal fashion house for a Kardashian collaboration.

