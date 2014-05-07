StyleCaster
Nope, Not Married Yet: Kim Kardashian Clears Up Wedding Rumors on Twitter

Nope, Not Married Yet: Kim Kardashian Clears Up Wedding Rumors on Twitter

While every media outlet under the sun is tripping over themselves trying to report on every last detail surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s upcoming wedding, it seems nobody is doing a great job it—at least according to Kim herself. The reality starlet took to Twitter today to clear up several wedding rumors about the size of the soiree, her dress, and the fact that they’re not married yet, folks. Check it out:

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/464088652977405952

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/464088781822255104

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/464089662244417536

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/464090098846277632

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/464090263615311874

Glad we cleared that up, Kim.

The tabloid-loved couple is rumored to be tying the knot somewhere in Paris this month.

