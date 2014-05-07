Nope, Not Married Yet: Kim Kardashian Clears Up Wedding Rumors on Twitter

While every media outlet under the sun is tripping over themselves trying to report on every last detail surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s upcoming wedding, it seems nobody is doing a great job it—at least according to Kim herself. The reality starlet took to Twitter today to clear up several wedding rumors about the size of the soiree, her dress, and the fact that they’re not married yet, folks. Check it out:

Seeing so many different reports not gonna start disputing them all but a few I want to straighten out… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2014

1. We are not married yet! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2014

Glad we cleared that up, Kim.

The tabloid-loved couple is rumored to be tying the knot somewhere in Paris this month.